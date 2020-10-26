Man attacks services station worker in Maidstone

A CCTV image has been issued after a reported burglary and an assault on a shop worker at a Maidstone service station.

At 12.05am on 13 October 2020, a man forced open the main doors at the premises on Ashford Road while employees were working inside.

It is alleged he stole bottles of alcohol and then assaulted a member of staff who intervened as he tried to leave.

A second suspect then entered and both men left empty-handed after the bottles were dropped on the floor.

Officers would like to identify the person pictured in the CCTV image, who they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/183120/20.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form.