Man caught with a knife and drugs in Operation Sceptre in Tunbridge Wells

A motorist has been charged after a weapon and drugs were seized by officers in Tunbridge Wells during the latest crackdown on knife crime.

Kent Police is taking part in a national week of action in the fight against knife crime, which runs from Monday 9 to Sunday 15 November 2020. Operation Sceptre includes police forces across the country and is an extension of the relentless work officers already do to reduce the impact of knife crime in communities.

On Monday 9 November 2020, a patrol from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team, stopped a suspicious vehicle in North Farm Road. The driver and car were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a knife was seized, as well as quantities of cannabis and cocaine. A further search in custody led to more drugs being found within the suspect’s underwear.

Nicolita Andrei Mihai, aged 28, of Grange Road, Tunbridge Wells was charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and with possessing cannabis. He was remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 10 November.