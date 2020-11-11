Man charged and remanded after incident in Asda supermarket car park in which a man was stabbed

The incident happened in the car park of Asda supermarket in High Street, Strood at 8.30pm on Saturday 7 November 2020. A man sustained a serious injury and was taken to a London hospital, he has since been discharged.

Officers investigating the incident arrested two men in St Martins Hill, Canterbury on Tuesday 10 November 2020.

George Oladosu, 27, of Melville Court, Chatham was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 9 December.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, he has been released under investigation.