Man convicted of murder of James Amadu in Enfield

On Friday, 30 October, Romeo Mapeza, 19 of Waterman Lane, N18 was found guilty of the murder of 26-year-old James Amadu, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 16-year-old boy from Enfield was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder.

Franklyn Amadu, 24 of Linwood Crescent, Enfield, was found guilty of violent disorder, and not guilty of section 18 GBH.

A 20-year-old man from Enfield who stood trial charged with affray and violent disorder, was found not guilty of both counts.

The convicted parties will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 3 December.

During the trial, the court heard how James had been stabbed by Mapeza in Blossom Lane, Lavender Hill on 31 October, 2019.

Police had been called at 1.03pm to reports of a stabbing at the location, and officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A crime scene was established, however no victim was present.

A short time later, James self-presented at a north London hospital but died at 2.21pm as a result of a single stab wound.

Officers were able to determine that Mapeza had stabbed James following a shocking and fast paced violent dispute between groups.

He was arrested on 1 November and charged with murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “This was a piece of appalling violence on a quiet Thursday afternoon that brought terror to the local residents. The participants didn’t care who was nearby and sadly this shocking violence led to the death of James Amadu.

“I would like to thank those who came forward to assist the police in this investigation and I can only hope that these convictions will reassure the local community that tackling those who carry out violence on the streets of the capital remains the Met’s priority.”