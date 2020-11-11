Home » Man found dead in Kingston Police say :His death is not being treated as suspicious
November 11, 2020
Police say they were called at approx 9.20am on 11/11/20 by London Ambulance Service to reports of an unresponsive male in Wood Street, in #Kingston. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing to establish circumstances.
 
