Police say they were called at approx 9.20am on 11/11/20 by London Ambulance Service to reports of an unresponsive male in Wood Street, in #Kingston. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing to establish circumstances.
Man found dead in Kingston Police say :His death is not being treated as suspicious
November 11, 2020
