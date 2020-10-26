Home » Man found dead in Rochester property named locally as Stephen Chapman
A man whose body was found at an address in Delce Road yesterday has been named locally as Stephen Chapman from Chatham. He had been missing since Friday night. A man’s been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

