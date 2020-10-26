A man whose body was found at an address in Delce Road yesterday has been named locally as Stephen Chapman from Chatham. He had been missing since Friday night. A man’s been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Man found dead in Rochester property named locally as Stephen Chapman
October 26, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
A3 • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Fire crews tackle blaze on the A3 near Clanfield
October 26, 2020
BREAKING • Feltham • LONDON
Fire crews called to Feltham YOI
October 26, 2020
A decade on from the murder of Samuel Adelagun in Plaistow, detectives continue to appeal for fresh information as they offer a £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible
About us
If you have a news story that you think we should know about, then please do not hesitate and get in contact with us. Email: news@uknip.co.uk
Useful Links
- Useful Numbers
- Traffic, Travel & Roadworks
- Weather
- Privacy and Cookie Policy
- Complaints Procedure
- About Us
- Contact Us
- Advertise