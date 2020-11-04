Man injured after being hit by fire engine responding to emergency call in Forest Gate

A man has been injured in a collision with a fire engine responding to an emergency call in the early hours of Wednesday morning The collision happened at Katherine road’s junction with Romford Road in Forest Gate at around 12.30 am.

The man, who hasn’t been named, was given first aid by firefighters from the engine at the scene.

It is unclear if he has been taken to hospital. Images from the scene show the damaged fire engine stationary near traffic lights and a crossing at the junction. The road has closed for investigations and the closure is likely to remain for several hours, with a large cordon in place A White van and two other cars were involved when the engine went through the junction on blue lights it than collied with the vehicles An investigation is now underway and police are appealing for witnesses. It’s understood that a joint investigation will take place between Met Police and the fire and rescue service to establish exactly what occurred or of the line of the review will be on the onboard camera on the fire engine. The Met Police and the LFB have both been approached for comment