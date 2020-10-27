Man pleads guilty to killing his cell mate at HMP Nottingham

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a man he shared a prison cell with.
Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the murder of Brett Lowe at Nottingham Crown Court today (Monday 26 October).
Brett Lowe, from Stapleford, was 43 when he died on Wednesday 18 July 2018 after Pusok assaulted him at HMP Nottingham in Perry Road in Sherwood, Nottingham.
Detective Inspector Rachael North, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Brett’s family today, who have had to come to terms with the cruel and sudden loss of a loved one.”
Pusok, who was serving ten weeks in prison for criminal damage, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, leaving a train while it was in motion and resisting a police officer, will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court at a later dat