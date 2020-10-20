Man sentenced following double fatal on M1

A Hull man has appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (19 October) for sentencing after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving. Prezemyslaw Zbigniew Szuba, 40, of Kingston Upon Hull was charged with two counts of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving following a road traffic collision on the M1 in June 2019. Szuba, who pleaded guilty to the charges at a previous hearing, was travelling along the M1, near to Junction 34 on June 7 around 8:15am when he collided with 44 year-old Jason Mercer and 22 year-old Alexandru Murgeanu. The court heard how Jason and Alexandru had stopped in the first lane of the carriageway following a minor collision to exchange personal and insurance details. Szuba, who was driving a Heavy Goods Vehicle collided with the men. They were both sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant and Investigating Officer Mark Bradey said: “My thoughts are firstly with the family of both Jason and Alexandru, they have not only lost their loved ones but have had to re-live the tragedy during the court proceedings. “Szuba pleaded guilty to the charges, accepted responsibility and spared the families further distress by going through a trial process. “I hope today will bring some element of closure to Jason and Alexandru’s loved ones.” Szuba was sentenced to 10 months in prison and banned from driving for four years and five months.