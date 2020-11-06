Man Seriously Injured in Road Traffic Collision, Woodhead Road, Huddersfield

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was in collision with a van in Hudderfield.

Officers were called at 4.56pm yesterday (5 November) to Woodhead Road at the junction with Lockwood Road to reports a pedestrian had been in collision with a Mercedes box van.

The pedestrian an 84 year old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or saw the Mercedes box van or pedestrian prior to the collision.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who has any dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 or use the contact us options