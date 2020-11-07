Manhunt after teenager is stabbed in Harlow underpass in broad daylight

Police in Essex has been called to a stabbing in the underpass on Third Avenue, Harlow.

A teenager has been found with stab wounds and has been airlifted to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Officer are keen to speak to a group of four men seen in the area of Northbrooks shortly before and after the incident.

If you have CCTV or doorbell camera footage of this group, or of this incident please call us on 101 quoting incident 639 of 7 November, you can also report it online at www.essexpolice.uk