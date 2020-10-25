Manhunt after trio leave Dover man seriously injured

Witnesses are sought after a man was seriously injured in Dover.

It was reported that the 19-year-old victim was assaulted by another man in Biggin Street near the junction with Pencester Road, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday 24 October 2020.

He suffered facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was reported to have left the scene with three men.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information regarding it, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 24-1438.