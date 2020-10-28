Manhunt for Crawley Murder suspect

Police are continuing to search for a suspect following the death of a 24-year-old man in a stabbing incident in Crawley on Tuesday evening (October 27).

Detectives are confident that the incident is confined to the two people, who were known to each other and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with it.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Parkhead.

The incident is not being linked to the discovery on Wednesday morning of the body of a man found in woodland off nearby Marion Road. This is currently being treated as unexplained.