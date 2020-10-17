Manhunt for Escaped prisoner from HMP Ford, If you see him call 999

Police are searching for Jay Davis, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison.

Jay, 33, is reported to have gone missing around 8am on Monday (12 October), where he was serving a sentence for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is described as 5’ 6”, of slim build, with brown hair.

(Picture taken at Chichester Railway station on Monday morning, 10 October)

Davis has links to Sussex and Hampshire.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately.

If you see him in Sussex please use the reference 47200176527.

If you see him in Hampshire please use the reference 44200396445.