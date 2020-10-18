Manhunt launched for Chippenham serial arsonist after spate of attacks carried out in the early hours

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of arson attacks in Chippenham in the early hours of this morning (18/10).

The first incident took place on Chelwood Close shortly after 1.30am when a black Honda Civic was set alight. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

Then, at approximately 2.10am, a bin store was set on fire at a block of flats on Rudman Park.

Soon after, CCTV enquiries revealed that a bus parked at the Olympiad leisure centre on Sadlers Mead had been set alight. The bus was also completely destroyed and the building nearby had been damaged.

All three incidents are being linked at this time.

Photos of the three scenes are attached.

Sergeant Jansen Carter said: “Luckily, our colleagues from the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were able to control the fires at each location and no-one was hurt.

“These senseless acts of criminal damage will have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage including destroying a school bus.

“Our enquiries are progressing at pace in the town and I would urge anyone with information to call us immediately on 101 and quote crime reference number 54200104692.

“I would like to reassure our communities we will be putting as much resource into this as we can to locate those responsible.”