Mark Dunn twice targeted the business with security cameras capturing him searching through a till before later leaving with a variety of hair styling equipment

A burglar captured on CCTV breaking into a Rochester hair salon has been jailed for a year – one day after being arrested for the offence.

Mark Dunn twice targeted the business on the night of 3 and 4 October, with security cameras capturing him searching through a till before later leaving with a variety of hair styling equipment.

The 41-year-old, of Maidstone Road, Chatham, admitted two counts of burglary and was sentenced at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 October 2020.

Dunn broke into the High Street hairdressers at around 10.30pm on Saturday 3 October 2020, with footage capturing him forcing open a glass door panel to enter the premises. He then opened the till, which contained no money.

He returned to the scene seven hours later, accompanied by a woman, and stole a variety of equipment, including hairdryers, straighteners and hair extensions.

The offending was first discovered when staff returned to the store on the morning of Monday 5 October.

Kent Police officers were quick to gather CCTV and immediately recognised Dunn from the footage. He was arrested the following evening when a constable noticed him in Railway Street during a routine patrol.

Dunn was charged with the offence during the early hours of 7 October and remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court. He was sentenced during his remand hearing.

Detective Constable Dan Bister, from Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘It is exceptionally pleasing to have obtained a good result for the victims of this crime in such quick time.

‘We do not underestimate the impact offending of this nature has on businesses and will always put together the strongest possible case to ensure offenders are removed from the streets.’

Jody Mayne, 44, of Maidstone Road, Chatham, has also been charged with one count of burglary and she has been released on bail to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 23 December.