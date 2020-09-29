A man who shot a victim through the window of a van has been convicted of attempted murder.

Billy Merryweather, aged 21, of Wentworth Avenue, Slough was convicted today (29/9) at Reading Crown Court by a majority jury.

He was also convicted of one count of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Michael Omitiran, aged 23, formerly of Webb Close, Slough, was found not guilty of attempted murder, but guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life by a majority jury.

On 26 March this year, the victim, a 26-year-old man, was sitting in a van in Wentworth Avenue in the Britwell Estate with a friend.

Merryweather and Omitiran approached the vehicle and Merryweather fired a gunshot through the window, hitting the victim in the shoulder. The pair then fled the scene.

The victim, who was known to the offenders, was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.

Officers launched an investigation into the incident and arrests were made on 8 April.

Merryweather and Omitiran were charged on 10 April.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This was an appalling and cowardly attack involving the use of live firearms in a busy, residential area at just after 9pm on a Thursday evening.

“It is clear from this incident and his previous offending history that Billy Merryweather in particular is a very dangerous young man who is quite prepared to commit serious violence against others quite literally on his own doorstep.

“These verdicts are down to the excellent work of the investigation and prosecution team who built and presented a compelling case to the jury, even without the victim’s support or co-operation, and despite clear attempts by Merryweather and Omitiran’s family and friends to frustrate our enquiries.

“This case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate serious violence and that we will use all available resources to pursue, arrest and prosecute those involved in the criminal use of firearms.”

Merryweather and Omitiran will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court at a date which is yet to be set.