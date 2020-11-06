The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for Fog, dense in places, expected to cause some travel disruption this morning.
Fog and freezing fog patches will be dense in places with visibility less than 100 metres for some to begin with today. Early fog will, however, soon lift and clear this morning.
Advice for travelling in fog
Travelling in fog can be extremely dangerous. Fog can drift rapidly and is often patchy.
Warnings of dense fog are issued when visibility is expected to fall below 200 metres. Severe disruption to transport occurs when the visibility falls below 50 metres.
- Avoid travel if possible
- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a ‘white wall’ effect
- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion
- Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves
- Don’t hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security
- Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.
What to expect
- Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services