Metropolitan Police Service will be joining other police forces around the country in coordinated efforts to tackle knife crime and wider violence as part of Operation Sceptre

Officers from across the Met will be involved in a range of operational activity, including carrying out weapons sweeps and patrols in the areas where violence occurs most. We know that drugs are linked to a high proportion of the violence in London, so officers will also be using Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to target those using the road networks to supply drugs and, in the process, exploiting vulnerable people and children. In addition, the Met will be teaming up with colleagues from the British Transport Police and deploying drug detection dogs as well as knife arches to deter criminals in and around transport hubs.

Alongside enforcement, there will be a strong focus on education, diversion and prevention. Officers will be talking with young people, offering details of support services available and valuable information to inform them of the devastating consequences of carrying a knife. Officers will also be engaging with businesses to ensure they do not sell knives irresponsibly, to a vulnerable young person.

Commander Jane Connors, the Met’s Violence Lead, said:

“We know the heart breaking impact of knife crime on families and communities in London which is why, despite this epidemic, tackling it remains a priority for everyone in the Met.

“We are committed to not only bearing down on high harm offenders but also preventing violence from occurring in the first place, with officers putting a focus on education and intervention with young people.

“You can expect to see officers on the streets, carrying out a range of activity – all aimed at suppressing knife crime and keeping the areas in which you live safer.

“This operation is an intensification of the work officers are already doing day-in and day-out – and it will continue into the winter.

“We also need to hear from anyone with information about knife crime. If you have any information, please contact police or Crimestoppers – your anonymity is guaranteed. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone’s son or daughter.”

Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.

No detail you might have is too small – every bit of information helps towards the fight against knife crime in London.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use. Alternatively, visit their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

If you are worried about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/ and Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en