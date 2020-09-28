Police are appealing for the public to help them find a missing child from east London.

Michael Pierre, aged 15, was last seen on Friday, 21 August in the Hackney area.

He is described as black, 5ft 4ins tall, with short hair and, at the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black tracksuit.

He is known to the Hoxton, Hackney, Lewisham, and Islington areas. However, he may have travelled outside the London area.

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to try and trace Michael and are now appealing for anyone who might know where the schoolboy is to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Jay, who is leading the search, said: “Michael, your family are worried about you and want you home, safe and well. We care about your safety and want to know how you are.

“Please get in touch.”

Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts to tweet @MetCC, or call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000, quoting reference Cad 7027/21Aug.