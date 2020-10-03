A drug dealer and his driver have been jailed for supplying cocaine and heroin in south Essex.

Miles Wilson employed Laura Webb to drive him around the Basildon area because he was a disqualified driver.

Webb was arrested on 11 March this year when officers from Operation Raptor stopped a Ford Mondeo she was driving in Somnes Avenue, Canvey, and carried out a stop and search.

Webb told officers she had been asked to drop drugs off to a customer and admitted hiding them in her underwear.

She was taken to a police station, where she handed over 22 wraps of crack cocaine and nine wraps of heroin.



Webb, 37, described how she had willingly agreed to be Wilson’s driver at the end of February, however fell out with him after he allegedly stole £300 from her.

She then claimed she felt threatened and under pressure to continue supplying drugs with him.

On 12 March, Wilson was arrested at a portacabin in Biggin Lane, Tilbury, for drugs supply offences.

Wilson and Webb admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin at hearings in August.

At Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday 29 September, Wilson, 32, formerly of Hornbeam Close in Lambeth, was jailed for five-and-a-half years. He was also ordered to forfeit £3,210.45 that was seized from him during the investigation.

Webb, of Attlee Avenue, Aylesham, was jailed for two years and seven months.

PC James Major, of Op Raptor South, said: “Wilson was a leading member of a county line known as “Sam” that supplied class A drugs in south Essex and Webb was one of his runners.

“This case highlights how dealers like Wilson entice people to work for them with false promises of making quick money and the allure of a glamorous lifestyle.

“The reality is very different and the use of threats, violence, intimidation and manipulation are common place to keep control.

“Class A drugs are a scourge on our communities and getting involved in that world is a no-win situation.

“It is inherently linked with violence and exploitation.

“If you choose to do be involved, however, we will leave no stone unturned, we will catch you and you will face being jailed.”