Missing Karen Davis from Crawley has connections to York

Police and family in Crawley are concerned for the welfare of a missing local woman, Karen Davis, 56, who was last seen in the town on 2 November.

Karen is described as as white, 5’6″, of slim build, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

She likes to travel the country and when she sent missing on a previous occasion she was found in York. Anyone who has seen Karen since 2 November or knows of her whereabouts is asked not to approach her but to contact Sussex Police on 101 or 999, quoting serial 991 of 31/10.