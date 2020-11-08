Missing:Paul is a military veteran likely to be in the #Leyton or #Walthamstow areas

Police are concerned for the welfare of Paul Hurst aged 52. Paul is a military veteran likely to be in the #Leyton or #Walthamstow areas. He may be sleeping rough or in local hostels. if seen please contact 999 quoting ref 4923187/20 so Police can make sure he is OK.
November 8, 2020
