Mother, 18, appears in court charged with manslaughter over death of her 20-month-old daughter

Verphy Kudi, 18, currently of no fixed address, is to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 October, charged with the manslaughter of her daughter Asiah, aged 20 months, at an address where they were living in Islingword Road, Brighton, in December 2019.

Asiah was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton from the address on Wednesday 11 December and was tragically confirmed dead soon after arrival at hospital.

Following a postmortem and subsequent further forensic tests, Asiah’s death was found to have resulted from neglect.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team.