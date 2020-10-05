Motorists in Kent are being reminded to check their tyres as part of a national campaign which highlights the dangers of defective tyres.

National Tyre Safety Week begins on Monday 5 October 2020 and aims to encourage motorists to perform a safety check on their car to ensure they are safe before making a journey.

This year TyreSafe’s campaign covers all three areas of routine tyre maintenance with advice being issued around air pressure, condition and tread depth.

Motorists are advised to use an accurate tyre pressure gauge to check pressures. To find out what the correct pressure should be check the car’s owner’s manual or fuel filler cap. Additionally lumps and bumps in a tyre could indicate internal damage and increase the risk of failure. Motorists who find lumps, cracks or cuts in their tyres are urged to seek professional advice.

It is also important motorists check the tread depth on their tyre, if a gauge is not available a 20p coin can be used. Insert the 20p into the main tread grooves of the tyre, if the outer border is hidden the tyre is above the legal limit.

Chief Inspect Rhiannan Pepper said: ‘It is important that motorists get into the habit of checking their vehicle for defects. Performing a quick safety check on your car could prevent you from being involved in a collision or facing a fine if stopped.

‘Motorcyclists should also take particular care to ensure their vehicles are safe for use as good tyres will offer additional safety when accelerating, braking and cornering.

‘Paying the care and attention your tyres will help you stay safe and potentially save you money in vehicle maintenance in the long term.’

Failure to ensure that tyres meet the minimum legal standards means a motorist could face a fine of up to £2,500 and three penalty points for each illegal tyre.