 Multiple road closures are in place including Regent Street and Oxford Street following a Gas Leak — UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON Regent Street

Multiple road closures are in place including Regent Street and Oxford Street following a Gas Leak

October 6, 2020
1 Min Read
Screenshot 2020 10 06 at 16.08.46
Screenshot 2020 10 06 at 16.08.46

Officers from the Met Police are currently assisting London Fire Brigade dealing with a gas leak on Regent Street. Multiple road closures are in place including Regent Street and Oxford Street. Incident ongoing. Please avoid the area.