Murder arrest after body found in Rochester flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Rochester.

Kent Police was called to a report of a burglary in progress at a property in Delce Road, just after 10am on Sunday 25 October 2020.

Patrols attended the address and discovered the body of a man.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of Class A Drugs with intent to supply.

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Both were taken into custody.

Detectives from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are expected to remain at the premises for a number of days while the scene is examined.