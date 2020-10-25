Home » Murder arrest after body found in Rochester flat
October 25, 2020

October 25, 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Rochester.

 

Kent Police was called to a report of a burglary in progress at a property in Delce Road, just after 10am on Sunday 25 October 2020.

 

Patrols attended the address and discovered the body of a man.

 

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of Class A Drugs with intent to supply.

 

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

 

Both were taken into custody.

 

Detectives from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are expected to remain at the premises for a number of days while the scene is examined.

