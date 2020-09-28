A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for wounding with intent after stabbing a woman in the chest during an argument.

Risman Naitsoka, aged 40, of Grove Street, Wantage, was found guilty by a jury at Oxford Crown Court on 10 August.

On Tuesday (22/9), he was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for the offence, which occurred in Wantage on 5 November, 2019. He was also given a restraining order.

Naitsoka stabbed the victim, a 48-year-old woman who was known to him, with a kitchen knife, causing a puncture wound to the chest. He then fled the scene.

Naitsoka was charged with the offence on 7 November.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Martin Whaley, based at Oxford police station, said: “I am pleased with the sentence the court has passed, and feel it reflects the true gravity of this crime.

“The victim has shown true bravery in seeing this case through, and justice has now rightly been served. She is lucky to have survived such an awful assault, and. I hope this sentence encourages other victims of such offences to seek help and support themselves.

“The Police and Criminal Justice system are here to fight your corner and to bring offenders to justice.”