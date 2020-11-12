Two convicted of the murder of Jaydon James have been sentenced

Sentencing:
Kenfack
Murder – 17 years’ detention
Wounding with intent, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 – six years’ detention concurrent to Count 1
Abdi
Murder – life imprisonment, minimum term 23 years’ imprisonment
Wounding with intent, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 – nine years’ imprisonment concurrent to Count 1
