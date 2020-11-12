Detectives appeal for witnesses after man was stabbed in Cherrydown East

Police remain at Cherrydown East in Basildon following reports of a stabbing.

Officers were called shortly after 3.42am on Thursday 12 November with concerns for the welfare of a man in the area.

Police went to help and found a man, aged in his late teens, with injuries to his hand thought to have been caused by a knife.

He has been taken to hospital with injuries that while not considered life-threatening, could be life-changing.

A cordon remains in place as enquiries continue to establish what happened.

Police investigating would like to hear from anybody who was in the area and heard or saw any suspicious vehicles or behaviour.

They are particularly keen for those with CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage to get in contact with us.

If you have any information, please go to our website home page.

Between 7am-11pm you can provide information directly to one of our online operators by selecting the ‘Live Chat’ button at the bottom right of the page.

This will ensure your report is dealt with as quickly as possible.

Alternatively, you can submit an online report or call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.

Please reference incident 78of 12 November when providing any information to ensure it gets to the investigating officer as quickly as possible.