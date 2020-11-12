Detectives are making a renewed appeal and have issued an e-fit image of a suspect in relation to an aggravated burglary in Southwark

Police were called at 3.34pm on Wednesday, 23 September to Whateley Road in East Dulwich.

The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was at home alone, in his living room, when he heard someone coming down his stairs. He had assumed it was his partner returning home early and was unconcerned.

He was then confronted by two unknown men, one of whom was holding a firearm. They demanded money before hitting him over the head with the weapon. They also attempted to discharge it several times unsuccessfully, leading police to believe it may have been an imitation.

The victim struggled with the suspects before they bound his feet and wrists with tape. They pushed him into the downstairs toilet before carrying out an untidy search of the premises.

The victim was eventually able to escape and alerted his neighbours, who called police. He was treated for a head injury by the London Ambulance Service.

The suspects are believed to have fled with a large amount of cash as well as electricals and jewellery.

One of the suspects is described as being ‘Middle Eastern European’, of slight build, in his late teens or early 20s, with dark brown skin, black hair, a black beard and a thin pointed nose. He did not appear to speak a lot of English and was repeatedly heard to say ‘money, money, money’.

Police have released an e-fit image of the suspect, who is described as being an Asian man, possibly south-east Asian, of a stockier build, around 5ft 10ins tall. He had short black hair and was wearing blue latex gloves.

PC Daisy Puplett, of the Central South Command Unit, is investigating. She said: “I urge anyone who may have been in the vicinity at this time and date and saw two males acting suspiciously to contact us immediately. The victim was left terrified following this traumatic incident and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.”

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 4757/23Sept.