Swindon man has been given a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of dealing heroin and crack cocaine

Melvin Chuaga, 25, of Northbourne Road, Swindon, appeared at Swindon Crown Court yesterday (11/11) for sentencing.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of MDMA.

Chuaga was arrested at an address in Drove Road, Swindon, on 11/10/2018, after police officers entered the property due to concerns that a burglary was taking place.

In actual fact, there was no burglary, but they located a large amount of Class A drugs.

They carried out a search of the property and seized a quantity of crack cocaine with a street value of £4,890 and heroin with a street value of £1,430.

Detective Sergeant Joe Shanklin, who works in Wiltshire Police’s recently formed Operation Fortitude team, said: “This is a fantastic example of proactive policing, with officers on routine patrols noticing something which seemed out of place and investigating further.

“Although they initially suspected a burglary, in fact they quickly recognised the occupant was a drug dealer in possession of a large quantity of Class A drugs destined for the streets of Wiltshire.

“Fortitude is committed to disrupting the supply of Class A drugs and bringing offenders to justice.”