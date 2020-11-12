Police had been called around 11.15am on November 4 to reports a man riding a Yamaha motorbike had been involved in a collision with a white coloured Vauxhall Combo van on Burnley Road. The rider, a 41-year-old man from Accrington, suffered a bleed on the brain, fractured ribs and internal injuries and was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. Sadly he died from his injuries yesterday (Wednesday, November 11). The driver of the Vauxhall, a 61-year-old man from Rishton, was not injured. It was reported he left the scene before police arrived and following enquiries was later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after an accident. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries. The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene. Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward. Sgt Chris Evans, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the rider’s family at this time. “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision and would encourage anyone who has yet to speak with police and can help with our enquiries to come forward. “We are keen to establish exactly what happened and would encourage any witnesses or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage to contact us immediately.” Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0408 of November 4.
A man has sadly died following a serious collision in Hapton
November 12, 2020
2 Min Read
