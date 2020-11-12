Detectives have arrested two further people overnight connected to the firearms discharge in Keighley

Officers were called at 9:59am yesterday (11 November) to reports of shots fired at a car on Westfell Road.

The suspects fled the scene in a car, which was later recovered by police.

There were no reported injuries.

Last night, police arrested a 30-year-old man from Keighley and a 38-year-old man from Leeds in connection with the incident. They remain in custody.

Two men aged 26 and 30 and a woman, aged 57, were arrested yesterday shortly after the incident.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13200565157.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111