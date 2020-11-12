With Christmas fast approaching, its good to make sure that you get those all so important presents sent off before the last post cut off date so they arrive on time…

In this article you can find out all the relevant information about getting your letters and parcels off to your friends, loved ones and customers in time for the big day.

In these uncertain times, it’s advisable to post as early as possible to ensure your Christmas letters and parcels reach their destination in good time.

Dates are correct at time of publishing We advise you to check Royal Mail’s website before posting.

UK Inland Services:

Friday 18th December 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For Monday 21st December 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For

and Royal Mail Tracked 48* Tuesday 22nd December Royal Mail Tracked 24* Wednesday 23rd December Special Delivery Guaranteed

Maybe you are thinking of sending parcels internationally?

International Economy:

Sadly, if you were thinking of sending parcels to Canada, Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey, USA, Middle and the Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa or All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and the Far East, USA) you are too late sending them as International Economy.

You still just about have enough time to send parcels to Western Europe if you send them before Monday 16th November.

International Standard & International tracking and signature services:

Friday 4th December Australia, New Zealand Wednesday 9th December Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central and

South America, Far and Middle East Thursday 10th December Canada, Cyprus, Malta Friday 11th December Greece, Eastern Europe

(except Czech Republic, Poland and

Slovakia) and Turkey Saturday 12th December Czech Republic, Finland,

Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA Wednesday 16th December Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland,

Netherlands, Norway, Portugal,

Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland Friday 18th December Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

HM Forces Mail – British Forces Post Office® (BFPO)

Monday 30th November Airmail to Operational HM Forces Monday 7th December Airmail to Static HM Forces

* Royal Mail Tracked 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48® are not available to purchase at Post Office branches.

To find the latest information, visit royalmail.com/christmas/ last-posting-dates.