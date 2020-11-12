Witnesses are sought by officers investigating a disturbance in Tunbridge Wells where a man is alleged to have brandished a weapon

It is reported that between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Saturday 7 November 2020, there was a street altercation involving two men in Summervale Road. One of them is alleged to have chased the other man while making threats and in possession of an object, possibly a knife. No one was injured during the incident and when police attended a 29-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells was arrested in connection with the allegations. The suspect was later bailed, pending further enquiries, until 1 December.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/199853/20. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.

Kent Police is taking part in a national week of action in the fight against knife crime and other offences with weapons, which runs until Sunday 15 November 2020. Operation Sceptre includes police forces across the country and is an extension of the relentless work officers already do to reduce the impact of knife crime and in communities.