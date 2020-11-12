Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence on London’s Pall Mall

At approximately 12.10am on Thursday, 12 November, two men seen by police officers to be acting suspiciously in a car in the Westminster area were stopped and arrested on Pall Mall by armed officers.

The police officers searched the men and the vehicle.

They subsequently arrested the men – two 34-year-olds from east London – on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both were arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at central London police station, where they remain.

Firearms were not discharged.

The subsequent investigation is being led by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Every day, police officers are on patrol across the Capital, watching for suspicious behaviour and stopping people they suspect may be involved in criminality.

“The public can help us continue to keep London safe by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious behaviour to police.

“Following the increase to the UK threat level from terrorism last week – as a precautionary measure in response to recent events in France and Austria – I would like to emphasise that the public should be alert but not alarmed.”

Please report suspicious behaviour by calling police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or filling in a brief form online at www.gov.uk/act