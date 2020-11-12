Three Men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after man in his fifties had sadly died in his front garden in Reading

At around 4.55am this morning (12/11) South Central Ambulance Service called officers to a house on Oxford Road, Reading.

On attendance, they found that a man in his fifties had sadly died.

A 44- year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old man all from Reading have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time.

Officers are working to trace and inform the man’s next of kin. A cause of the man’s death is yet to be established.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dave Turton, Crime Manager for Reading, said: “Sadly the body of a man has been found this morning.

“An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death, which at this time is being treated as unexplained.

“Three people have been arrested in connection with this incident and they remain in custody at this time.

“We would ask anyone with any information regarding a possible incident this morning in the Oxford Road area of Reading to please come forward.

“If you have seen or heard anything that you believe could assist in our investigation please call 101 quoting reference 202 of 12/11/2020.

“A scene watch is in place and members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we continue to investigate.

“If anyone has any concerns or information please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”