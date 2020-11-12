Marvin Lewis, has booked his place in prison for Christmas after possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply

Marvin Lewis, aged 37, of Florian Gardens in Reading, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday (9/11).

Lewis was sentenced to four years’ and eleven months imprisonment at the same hearing.

The sentence relates to two incidents that took place between 12 August 2020 and 5 October 2020 when Lewis was stopped by police in Reading and found in possession of large amounts of class A drugs.

Lewis was arrested and charged on 12 August 2020 and arrested again on 5 October 2020 and charged the following day.

PC Zachary Rowe of Reading police station said: “We do not tolerate this type of criminality in Reading and take a strong stance to bring offenders to justice.

“Every day we see the impact drug misuse has on our community, so will continue to do all we can to tackle the supply of illegal drugs in the area to keep the public safe.”