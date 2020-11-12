Police are appealing for information following an incident of kidnap in Aylesbury.

Between 9.45am and 10.15am on Saturday (7/11), the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was approached by an unknown man at the garages around the back of Grenville Green, Aylesbury.

The offender has punched the victim to the head and dragged him into a black SUV-type vehicle, believed to be either a Honda or Hyundai. Inside the vehicle were two others, a male driver and a female front-seat passenger.

He was told to hand over cash and his mobile phone while being threatened by the suspects.

They then drove to Church Square where they stopped the vehicle and pushed the victim out at the bus stop.

The main offender is described as a white man, of average build and around 6ft tall. He had hair described as ginger, and a tattoo that ran from his chest to his neck.

The woman is described as white, aged in her 30s. She was of average build with brown straight hair of shoulder length and was wearing a purple top and black leggings.

The man who was driving is described as white, aged in his 40s with brown hair with a fringe down to his eyebrows.

The registration of the vehicle involved possibly began AU70 or AU20.

The victim suffered slight bruising to the head and reddening to the neck, but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Beckford, of Aylesbury CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, and I am asking for anybody from the Grenville Green area who had access to their garages on Saturday morning and might have seen or heard anything to please come forward.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have seen a suspicious vehicle matching the description above, or witnessed the victim being pulled into the car.

“I am also looking to speak to a gentleman who was stood at his garage as the victim was within the vehicle and a male and female were walking near to the bus stop when the victim got out of the vehicle.

“These two people asked if the victim was OK.

“Anybody with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200364314 or alternatively make a report online.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“This is a concerning incident, but does appear to be an isolated one.

“Anybody with any information that can assist this investigation, no matter how insignificant you believe your information may be, please contact the police.”