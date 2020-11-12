Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M40 near Bicester

It happened at around 10.30am on Monday (9/11), when three vans, a car and a lorry were involved in a collision on the M40 Southbound carriageway at junction 9.

Two of the drivers, a man in his thirties and a woman in her forties, both sustained back and neck injuries and required treatment at the John Radcliffe hospital and have since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Dean O’Dell, based at the Roads Policing unit in Bicester said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or anyone who witnessed anything that might help with our investigation to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43200367043.