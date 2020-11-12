A man has been jailed for a total of four years after he was convicted of drug offences in Witney

Thomas Harris, aged 25, of Highworth Place, Witney, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, one count of possession of a class A drug and one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday (10/11).

At 6.30pm on Sunday 31 May, Harris was stopped and searched in Ducklington Lane, Witney, and was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and cannabis.

He was arrested and charged with the offences the following day (1 June).

Appearing at Oxford Crown Court, Harris admitted the offences.

He was sentenced to three years for possession with intent to supply a class A drug and eight months for the separate possession charge, the sentences to run concurrently.

Harris was further sentenced to one year in prison for breaching a previous suspended sentence, this to run consecutively to the other sentence.

He was also ordered to forfeit £5297 in cash seized as proceeds of crime.

Investigating officer Sergeant Steven Morris, based at Witney police station, said: “Harris was already on a suspended prison sentence for previous drug offences, and showed a complete disregard to this.

“I hope that this sentence will show that drug dealers who exploit vulnerable people in our communities will not be tolerated, they will be caught and convicted.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, Thames Valley Police will continue to work in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and stop those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own means.

“Our True Costs campaign also aims to highlight the real impact of drug offences on the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Harris will now serve a lengthy term of imprisonment and I hope he uses this time to reflect on his actions.”