Police in Canterbury have given emergency medical kits to organisations in the city centre as part of a week of work addressing knife crime.

Officers from the city’s Community Safety Unit, working with partners from Canterbury City Council, presented emergency trauma packs to staff at Whitefriars shopping centre, Canterbury Bus Station and McDonald’s restaurant.

The packs, which contain medical equipment, can be used by emergency services and others in the event of someone being seriously injured in the city.

Chief Inspector Mark Hedges, District Commander for Canterbury, said: ‘Knife crime and violence is very low in Canterbury compared to other areas of the country, but Kent Police is not complacent and is continuing to work to tackle the issue and remove weapons from our community.

‘I hope these medical packs are never required, but it is reassuring for our officers and others to know that they are in these locations, ready to be called upon should they ever be needed.’

The initiative was made possible by the Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott obtaining Home Office funding for Kent’s Violence Reduction Unit, which is a partnership made up of the OPCC, police, councils and key agencies, to fund the packs.

Canterbury City Council’s lead councillor for enforcement, Cllr Ashley Clark, said: ‘The most important role of the police is the preservation of life, so we are pleased to have supported them with this important project to help keep people safe in our city and prevent crime.

‘Canterbury is well known for its partnership work between the authorities and the local community and it’s great to see that coming to the fore again. We’d like to thank everyone who is playing their part in this.’

Kent Police is taking part in a national week of action in the fight against knife crime and other offences with weapons, which runs from Monday 9 to Sunday 15 November 2020.

Operation Sceptre includes police forces across the country and is an extension of the relentless work officers already do to reduce the impact of knife crime in communities.