We are pleased to announce the re-launch of an important resource for Slough residents

The ‘Health at Home’ platform is a bespoke online resource with guidance and advice on how people can look after themselves whilst spending time in isolation due to the new coronavirus restrictions.

This new page includes a range of free services and key resources including:

Online, telephone and text “Stop Smoking” services #Quit4COVID

Specific Coronavirus related Mental Health support and information

Downloadable hints and tips of how to stay active at home, including bespoke advice for Early Years, Schools, Adults and those working from home #Fight2FitCOVID

Nutritional advice, meal preparation guidance and a free virtual weight management service

Access to online testing for Sexual Health services

Signing up to do one off tasks for vulnerable groups through our GoodGym programme

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “It’s really important that residents continue to look after their health whilst they are spending time at home during this second lockdown. For all of us, this means standing up and moving often, looking after our mental health and preparing healthy meals. Looking after our own health and wellbeing continues to be so important”.

For more information visit www.publichealthslough.co.uk/campaigns/health-at-home