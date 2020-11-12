Almost three kilos of harvested cannabis have been seized by officers searching a property near Maidstone

At around 7.45am on Tuesday 10 November 2020, a search warrant was executed at the address in Gallants Lane, East Farleigh by officers from the town’s community policing team.

In the loft was equipment used for the cultivation of cannabis plants, along with drying nets containing harvested cannabis bud.

Officers arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of drugs offences. The suspect, from Maidstone, was later released pending further investigation.

Inspector Stephen Kent of Maidstone’s Community Safety Unit said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who suspects that a cannabis factory may be operating in their area.

‘Signs can include windows being permanently covered from the inside and vents protruding from the roof tiles.

‘Often a strong smell can be detected coming from the building and on occasions, this can seep through walls to adjacent properties.

‘Other indicators include compost bags and other gardening equipment in the garden or close to the back door without any clear indication of normal gardening activity, and people calling at the address daily or weekly, but only for short periods of time.’

Anybody who suspects cannabis is being cultivated at an address in their neighbourhood is urged to call Kent Police on 101.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form.