Officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce have taken a 40cm sword off the streets in Southwark

At 5.20pm on Wednesday, 11 November officers were on proactive patrol in Silwood Street, SE16, when two people on a moped saw them and actively drove away at speed. The pillion passenger, who had his face covered, jumped off the moped and ran away on foot.

Officers chased him and they saw him throw a large knife away, they caught up with him and he was detained. The weapon, the 40cm machete, was found nearby and recovered.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a pointed and bladed article and remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the moped driver. The investigation continues.

Inspector Paul Howlett said: “The fast-time reactions of the officers from the VCTF were instrumental in recovering this dangerous weapon and preventing it from causing destruction in our communities.

“We will ensure we provide the teenager with specialist support and diversion opportunities to prevent him from carrying a knife in the future.”

Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.

No detail you might have is too small – every bit of information helps towards the fight against knife crime in London.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use.

Alternatively, visit their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

If you are worried about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free https://www.knifefree.co.uk/ get-help-support/ and Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en