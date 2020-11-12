Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have charged three men with drugs and firearms offences following a search of a car and property in North Kent

On Wednesday 11 November 2020 officers stopped a vehicle they suspected to be involved in drugs supply in Picardy Road, Belvedere where they found several wraps of drugs, believed to be cocaine. The two occupants of the car were arrested.

Following enquiries, officers then searched a property in Ruskin Road, Belvedere where they found drug paraphernalia, a pistol and ammunition. A further man was arrested.

Keir Ratcliffe, 33 from Nursery Road in Meopham was later charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a licence and conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

John Murrell, 59 from Symons Avenue, Chatham was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

Andrew Court, 55 from Ruskin Road, Belvedere was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a licence and conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

All have been remanded in custody and due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 November.