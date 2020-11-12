Images have been issued by officers investigating the theft of a parcel delivery van in Hildenborough

It is alleged the white Ford Transit was stolen from outside an address in London Road, as the driver was making a delivery to a customer. The theft is reported to have taken place at around 2.25pm on Friday 30 October 2020 and police are looking to identify two people in the area who were travelling on a motorcycle. Enquiries are also continuing to locate the stolen van, which has a registration plate starting with letters and numbers EA15.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen the motorcycle, or who has any other information, to come forward. Drivers in the area with dash cam and residents with doorbell cameras and other CCTV security systems are also asked to check footage.

If you can help call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/194784/20. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.