The burglary took place between 2am and 3am this morning (Thursday, 12 November), in which a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

A man aged 27, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft from a shop and assault.

A woman aged 30, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft from a shop and assault.

A man aged 29, from Gosport, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.They remain in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.