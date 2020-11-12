WhatsApp has announced that they are releasing a Disappearing Messages function, which will be rolled out by the end of the month.

Disappearing Messages are videos, images or text that delete after a predetermined amount of time.

Although this is not groundbreaking, as similar features exist on other platforms such as Snapchat, it is worth us all taking the time to remind ourselves of the risks that such features pose, particularly to children.

For example, children and young people may use disappearing messages to share intimate messages, photos or videos whilst under the misconception that they will not be permanent.

Some top tips about safeguarding children include:

* Talk to young people about the use of disappearing messages and help them to understand how almost everything posted online can be saved (i.e. private messages are almost always not completely private)

* Support young people in understanding what they should and shouldn’t share with others

* Check that they know who to speak to if they encounter problems online with disappearing messages.

For more information visit https://ineqe.com/2020/11/10/disappearing-messages-risks